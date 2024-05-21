One-day Mourning In Pakistan Today For Iranian Helicopter Crash Victims
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:58 AM
The latest reports say that the National flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country today.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) A day of national mourning is being observed today in Pakistan to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of Government and the people of Pakistan with the Government and the people of Iran, on the sad demise of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian dignitaries in the helicopter crash incident.
The National flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country today.
The day of national mourning has been declared by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
On Sunday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in country’s East Azerbaijan province.
According to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, the helicopter, made a tough landing during a visit to the country’s northwest.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati were also on board the crashed aircraft.
Ebrahim Raisi along with his entourage was en route to Tabriz City after inaugurating a dam at the border with the Azerbaijan Republic on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi31 seconds ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar meets with President of Kazakhstan4 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s MNA lauds Punjab Healthcare Vision34 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur may face 48C temperature34 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s nurses awarded certificates44 minutes ago
-
Mourning day observed in KP over martyrdom of Iranian President44 minutes ago
-
Two illegal money exchangers held; foreign currency recovered44 minutes ago
-
School kid death: Case registered against school owner54 minutes ago
-
Heatwaves linked with heart disease deaths, Expert warns1 hour ago
-
Youngster shot injured by unknown outlaws2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan for early implementation of CASA-1000, other connectivity projects2 hours ago
-
One person dies, seven sustain injuries in road mishap3 hours ago