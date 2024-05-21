One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the National flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) A day of national mourning is being observed today in Pakistan to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of Government and the people of Pakistan with the Government and the people of Iran, on the sad demise of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian dignitaries in the helicopter crash incident.

The day of national mourning has been declared by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

On Sunday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in country’s East Azerbaijan province.

According to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, the helicopter, made a tough landing during a visit to the country’s northwest.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati were also on board the crashed aircraft.

Ebrahim Raisi along with his entourage was en route to Tabriz City after inaugurating a dam at the border with the Azerbaijan Republic on Sunday.