One-day mourning observed in KP for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A one-day mourning was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday over the loss of precious lives caused by the recent spell of torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and martyrs of rescue helicopter crash in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to an official announcement, the national flag was flying at half-mast on all government buildings throughout the province to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the calamity.

The provincial government had also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support.

Chief Minister Ali Amin said the government stood shoulder to shoulder with the affected people in this hour of grief and pledged that rehabilitation and relief operations would continue until the situation was normalized.

He directed all concerned departments, including Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administrations, to remain fully mobilized to ensure timely assistance to the flood-affected communities.

Meanwhile, special prayers were offered in mosques for the martyrs of the floods, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

Civil society organizations and local communities had also arranged gatherings to express sympathy with the affected families.