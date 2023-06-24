Open Menu

One-day Orientation Session For Journalists Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 07:00 PM

TANK JUNE . 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) here on Saturday arranged an orientation and awareness session for the journalists and social media activists of District Press Club Wana to highlight the role of media in public awareness in eradicating polio from Pakistan.

In their separate briefings, DHCSO Aamir Abbas Wazir, DSO Mohammad Munir Wazir, District Coordinator Dr. Asmat Wazir, Immunization Officer Dr. Naveed Khattak, DASS Surveillance Officer Dr. Riyaz Ahmed Wazir from WHO and Coordinator EPI Dr. Hidayatullah stressed on regular involvement of media persons to make the polio campaign successful.

District Coordinator WHO Lower South Waziristan Dr. Asmat Wazir expressed his views that journalists had a key role in bringing social reforms by avoiding sensational journalism. Afghanistan and Pakistan are at the top of the polio virus in the world.

Unfortunately, these two countries where the polio virus still exists which can be effectively eradicated through compulsory immunization, he said.

On behalf of COMNet, Amir Abbas said that we all have to play our part to make Pakistan a polio-free country so that we can reach hundred percent children in future polio campaigns.

He said that apart from polio, we can protect our children from twelve other dangerous diseases in compulsory immunization.

Later, the participants of the media workshop appreciated the efforts of the COMNet team in spreading awareness through Health Council South Waziristan Lower WhatsApp group.

They acknowledged that the group was regularly updated with health-related informative contents, playing a major role in creating health awareness in the community.

