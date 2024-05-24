One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27

The Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Friday said that a PHC job fair and education expo 2.0 would be held on May 27, Monday from 9am to 7pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Friday said that a PHC job fair and education expo 2.0 would be held on May 27, Monday from 9am to 7pm.

He said that a total of 120 companies had been invited to establish their stalls in the fair.

While addressing a press conference at PHC Secretariat, he said that the upcoming job fair would be more big than the last one.

Vankwani said that Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal and provincial governments, overseas employment, Higher Education Commission (HEC), banks, IT companies, and different industries would establish their stall in the fair.

He said that Pakistan Hindu Council had held a Job Fair in last May and it was a big fair of the country.

Speaking on PHC, he said that 1600 couples were got married under PHC.

He said, we are going to establish a 'Prem Nagar', in which Darul Sukoon whould be estableshed as well for the disable and Oldsters and it would be inaugurated on April 9, 2025.

Vankwansi said that a Societas Socialis (SOS) village, where orphan would be supported in Thar parker, in that SOS village a Mosque and a Temple would also be built.

He said that a model of Cart had been made and would be introduced in June under Rozgar Scheme.

He further said that the future of Pakistan depended on Religious Tourism, which would increase in the country as PHC had declared around 50 new religious sites.