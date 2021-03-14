UrduPoint.com
One-day Punjab Culture Day Event Begins At RAC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The one-day colorful celebration of Punjab Culture Day was started at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday morning.

Organized by Punjab Council of Arts on the directions of Punjab government with aim to revive rich culture of Punjab and provide an opportunity to the people, particularly the young generation to get awareness about it.

The event includes a series of cultural activities including performing art, artisan at work, folk dances, musical performances, food stalls of traditional cuisine and kids play area for jumping castle, swinging and traditional games followed by cultural walk by artists of the region from Iqbal Park to Arts Council.

Similarly, other literary and traditional events such as Mazahiya Mehfil-e-Mushaira (Humorous poetry) by renowned poets Dr Iman ul Haq Javed, Sarfaraz Shahid, Jawad Ahmed Jawad, Muhammad Arif, Dr Mahar Abbas, Saleem Akhtar, Mah Jabeen and Shahbaz Chuhan, narratioin of Dastan-e-Khusro by Badar Ali Khan from Lahore and performance by Qurban Ali Niaz (TI), Bakhtawar Qayyum, Tahir Nayyar, Azhar Awan and Bashir Lohar at folk night were special features of the day-long celebration.

More Stories From Pakistan

