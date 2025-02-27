One Day Seminar Held At SBBU
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 08:23 PM
The Department of Media and Communication Studies at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Benazirabad, successfully organized a one-day seminar on Mobile Journalism, focusing on the evolving landscape of digital journalism
Renowned Sindhi journalist, writer, and social media activist Nisar Khokhar was the keynote speaker. Addressing the audience, he emphasized the significance of mobile journalism in modern media, particularly its role in real-time reporting, accessibility, and the empowerment of independent journalists.
The seminar commenced with a welcome address by Dastar Ali Chandio, In-charge Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies. The session was presided over by Prof.
Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, who discussed the impact of mobile journalism on traditional media and its role in shaping public opinion. The event was hosted by Rimsha Kiran.
Prominent faculty members, including Dr. Aftab Madani, Dr. Yaseen Maroro, Dr. Miraj Nabi Bhatti, Fouzia Soomro, Shadab Fatima, Sadia Bashir, and Agha Kosar, were present. A large number of students also attended the seminar with great enthusiasm, along with Deputy Director of PR, Kashif Noorani.
The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students and faculty engaged with the keynote speaker, gaining valuable insights into the practical applications of mobile journalism.
APP/rzq/mwq
