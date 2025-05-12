One-day Seminar Held At SBBU
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Department of Information Technology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad organized a one-day seminar titled "Driving Sindh Toward a Smarter Economic Future Through Digital Transformation" at the university’s Multi-Purpose Hall.
The seminar was organized under the guidance of Vice Chancellor, Engineer Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah. The seminar featured Dr. Rana Shahzad Qaiser, Director General of the IT Department, Government of Sindh, as the keynote speaker.
Addressing the faculty and students, Dr. Qaiser emphasized that it is a critical need of the time to align Sindh’s youth with technology in order to build a smart and sustainable economic future.
He stressed the importance of focusing on digital innovation, policy frameworks, and the advancement of technology to enhance the educational awareness of male and female students.
On the occasion, Chairman Department of Information Technology, Dr. Mairaj Nabi Bhatti, said that such seminars promote an academic environment and nurture the spirit of innovation, research, and creativity among youth. He said that this contributes to fostering innovation and enables impactful participation in the digital transformation of Sindh.
