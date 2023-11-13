One-day seminar on drug awareness empowers youth in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department Haripur on Monday organized seminars to combat the detrimental impacts of drugs on society at Government Girls Degree College Pharahala and De Apex school and College.

Following the special directives of the provincial apex committee, these seminars targeted the awareness and education of students, particularly young scholars, regarding the physical, societal, and financial hazards associated with drug abuse.

The seminars provided students with comprehensive insights into the harmful effects of drugs, fostering an increased awareness of their negative impacts on both individuals and society.

Assistant Director Wahid-ur-Rehman and Inspector Abdul Mansoor of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Office in Haripur, alongside Professor Yasar Shahzad and other officers, participated in the seminars.

The sessions emphasized the critical need to shield students, especially scholars, from the perils of drug addiction.

Parents were urged to closely monitor their children's activities, underlining the collaborative effort required from institutions, students, and society at large to combat the rising prevalence of drugs.

The alarming spread of drugs, particularly among the youth and students, was highlighted as a societal challenge akin to a plague. Officials stressed the essential role of educational institutions in fostering awareness and consciousness among students concerning the destructive effects of drugs.