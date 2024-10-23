Open Menu

One-day Seminar On Practical Aspects Of Litigation To Be Held On Oct 24

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM

The Young Lawyers of Hyderabad in collaboration with the High Court Bar association Hyderabad to hold one-day seminar on ‘Practical aspects of litigation’ on 24th October (Thursday)

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, an event will be held at the High Court auditorium at 11.am featuring a practical guide on how to file and proceed the case in the court of Law.

