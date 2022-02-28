UrduPoint.com

One Day Seminar On Transformation To Smart Health Services Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 10:15 PM

One day seminar on transformation to smart health services held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Department of Information Technology of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday arranged a one-day seminar titled "Transformation of Traditional Health Provision to Smart Health Services for Rural Areas" under the project (SAFE-RH) "Sensing, Artificial intelligence and Edge networking towards Rural Health monitoring".

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Department of Information Technology of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday arranged a one-day seminar titled "Transformation of Traditional Health Provision to Smart Health Services for Rural Areas" under the project (SAFE-RH) "Sensing, Artificial intelligence and Edge networking towards Rural Health monitoring". Prof Dr. Naeem Ramzan, from the University of the West of Scotland, Prof Dr.

Nayyer Masood from Capital University of Science and Technology, Islamabad, Dr. Ehsan Ullah Munir from COMSATS Institute of Information Technology Islamabad and Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan from Islamia University Bahawalpur discussed the project overview and its impact on the health sector of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, IUB graced the seminar as the chief guest. Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, Medical Doctors, Researchers and dignitaries of Bahawalpur attended the seminar.

