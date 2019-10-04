UrduPoint.com
One Day Session On Blending Learning Held At Women University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :One day session on the Blended Learning for teaching staff was organized by the Career Counseling Center of the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.

The session was about supporting teacher educators' professional development through Blended Learning based on innovative constructivist theories. The Blended Learning course ware being developed aimed to support a collaborative learning community made up of teacher educators.

The main aim of the session was to improve teacher educators' skills.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences from International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Samina Malik briefed that the main actions to be undertaken in Blended Learning for Teacher Educators in Asia and Europe (BLTEAE) are to define the technological and pedagogical needs of the classroom teaching.

Professor of education, International Islamic University Islamabad Prof Nabi Bakush Jumani elaborated the BLTEAE activities in detail including Portfolio, video sharing and online discussions. A large number of teachers participated in the activity.

More Stories From Pakistan

