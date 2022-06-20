UrduPoint.com

One Day Symposium Organized On Oral Cancer At Khyber College Of Dentistry

Published June 20, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized a one-day symposium on oral cancer aimed at highlighting the oral cancer project by the Department of Oral Pathology and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The organizers of this joint project were Associate Professor Dr. Samrina Muhammad, Oral Pathology Department and Prof. Dr. Muslim Khan Oral and Maxillofacial Department.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Samrina Muhammad welcomed the participants and highlighted the joint venture.

While addressing at the symposium, Associate Professor Dr. Asif Ali Director IPDM, Khyber Medical University, introduced the Oral Cancer Project and explained the role of biomarkers in oral cancer.

In his presentation, he explained in detail the various techniques used in the research of oral cancer and described the methods of the diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive modalities of oral squamous cell carcinoma.

The symposium served as a platform to bridge the gap between the pathologist and the surgical aspects of oral cancer.

Prof. Dr. Muslim Khan in his short address from the meeting covered the surgical aspects of the oral cancer project.

It covers the various treatments and the role of surgery in the management of oral cancer.

He emphasized the role of the tumor board in the management of oral cancer and the role of team approach in the management of this serious tumor.

He said that more than 80% of these patients were snap diapers and most of the patients present the tumor at an advanced stage.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Shah, Principal, HITECH University Textiles, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the aspect of oral cancer awareness and said that there is a lack of awareness in our society.

It is the responsibility of each health provider to contribute to this awareness campaign and prevention, he added.

Director IRNUM Prof Dr. Akif and Dr. Zainab Jan, a radiology oncologist, covered the treatment methods for oral cancer.

The event was attended by M.Phil and Ph.D students as well as Heads of Departments and TMOs and House Officers.

The symposium ended with an interactive Q&A session. Prof. Dr. Nasir Shah, Dean, Khyber College of Dentistry, in his address, thanked all the participants for coming and said that they rendered their services in highlighting the project and bringing it to completion.

Finally, Dr. Nasir Shah and Prof. Dr. Hashim Khan distributed shields among the speakers and organizers.

