UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Day Training Of Police Officials Handling Citizen Portal Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:21 PM

One day training of police officials handling citizen portal held

One day training of police officials handling complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at Regional Police Office Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :One day training of police officials handling complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at Regional Police Office Bahawalpur.

The training was conducted by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood.

Police officials from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan attended the training. Regional Police Officer directed District Police Officers to monitor the portal and ensure timely redressal of complaints.

He said the purpose of the training was to apprise the officials to the Pakistan Citizen Portal software and getting their feedback. He said the efficient use of the portal would help in resolving people's problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar From

Recent Stories

In Sindh, sacrificial animals can only be bought b ..

6 minutes ago

Salvadoran ex-gang members dream of removing tellt ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's Mufti wants Muslims to boycott Hajj, Umrah

13 minutes ago

RTA decides new fares for local transporter

2 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail ..

16 minutes ago

Bodies of Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersibl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.