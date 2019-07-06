One day training of police officials handling citizen portal held

One day training of police officials handling complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at Regional Police Office Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :One day training of police officials handling complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at Regional Police Office Bahawalpur.

The training was conducted by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood.

Police officials from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan attended the training. Regional Police Officer directed District Police Officers to monitor the portal and ensure timely redressal of complaints.

He said the purpose of the training was to apprise the officials to the Pakistan Citizen Portal software and getting their feedback. He said the efficient use of the portal would help in resolving people's problems.