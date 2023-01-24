One-day training on working of local governments held

UrduPoint.com

A one-day orientation training course on the working of local governments was held here on Tuesday under the auspices of the Department of Local Government and Community Development South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A one-day orientation training course on the working of local governments was held here on Tuesday under the auspices of the Department of Local Government and Community Development South Punjab.

Addressing the opening session, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the local government department plays an important role in providing facilities to the people.

He said that training sessions were required for the upgradation and capacity building of municipal services departments.

The commissioner asked for special attention to the cleanliness of the cities and areas and said that the work on the master plan of Bahawalpur city was being started.

He emphasized planting more trees for enhancing the beauty of the cities. He said that the officers of the concerned departments should keep in view the future challenges and financial issues while planning development schemes so that the fruits of development could reach the people.

He said that basic health and sanitation facilities should be provided to the people.

Secretary, Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi in his address said that Punjab Local Government Rules, Taxation, and Financial Affairs, Expanding Municipal Corporations and Functions of Local Government should be communicated to the officers of South Punjab. He said that the purpose of the training was to train the officers under the new Local Government Act.

General Manager PMDFC Masood Mahmood Tamanna briefed the participants about the functions of the Local Government Act, taxation, own source revenue, and financial sustainability.

The training session was attended by the Director of Local Government Muhammad Zaman Wattu and the concerned officers of Local Government, Municipal Corporations, District Council, and the Local Government Department.

