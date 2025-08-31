One Day Training Session On "Decoding Cybersecurity" Held In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Cyberpashto, in collaboration with CECOS University Peshawar, Metrix Pakistan, and FES Peshawar, organized a one-day training session on "Decoding Cybersecurity" here Sunday.
The training held at CECOS University, drew an audience of over 300 participants and featured five esteemed speakers.
The training session catered to a wide range of attendees, from cybersecurity beginners to experts, and included interactive demos.
Director Cyberpashto Jawad highlighted the organization's commitment to empowering youth by saying that, "We are working tirelessly to equip our youth with the necessary skills to excel in the digital landscape. Our goal is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) digital by 2026.
The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, students, and industry experts.
Cyberpashto's efforts to promote digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness in the region were widely appreciated by the attendees.
Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of such events in motivating youth about cybersecurity.
"These events promote local talent, and when we promote our local talent, our city gets promoted, and subsequently, our province gets promoted," Malik said.
The successful execution of the training session has set a positive precedent for future collaborations and initiatives aimed at fostering digital growth in KP.
