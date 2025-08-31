Open Menu

One Day Training Session On "Decoding Cybersecurity" Held In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM

One day training session on "Decoding Cybersecurity" held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Cyberpashto, in collaboration with CECOS University Peshawar, Metrix Pakistan, and FES Peshawar, organized a one-day training session on "Decoding Cybersecurity" here Sunday.

The training held at CECOS University, drew an audience of over 300 participants and featured five esteemed speakers.

The training session catered to a wide range of attendees, from cybersecurity beginners to experts, and included interactive demos.

Director Cyberpashto Jawad highlighted the organization's commitment to empowering youth by saying that, "We are working tirelessly to equip our youth with the necessary skills to excel in the digital landscape. Our goal is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) digital by 2026.

The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, students, and industry experts.

Cyberpashto's efforts to promote digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness in the region were widely appreciated by the attendees.

Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of such events in motivating youth about cybersecurity.

"These events promote local talent, and when we promote our local talent, our city gets promoted, and subsequently, our province gets promoted," Malik said.

The successful execution of the training session has set a positive precedent for future collaborations and initiatives aimed at fostering digital growth in KP.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan