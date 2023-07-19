Open Menu

One Day Training Session On Flour Fortification Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023

One day training session on flour fortification held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Nutrition International (NI) on Wednesday conducted a training of Food department officials and stakeholders from Peshawar and surrounding districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on fortification processes and QAQC to scale up wheat flour fortification in the Province.

The main objective of this activity was to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

Nutrition International provided necessary technical support to the Government in all provinces of Pakistan and was able to get the food fortification enacted in three provinces of Pakistan, said Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial program Manager of NI.

He said the organization is reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and is the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.

Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that Nutrition International had provided support in approving the mandatory food fortification Act in the province adding that the Food Department would implement the fortification of wheat flour project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the near future.

Imtiaz Ali Shah told that NI with the support of the Food Department would launch a pilot Chakki project in the province to help reduce the micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah director of Technical Food Safety Authority and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also shared the Food Safety protocols.

At the end of the session, the Director of Food distributed shields and certificates to participants.

