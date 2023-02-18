One-day training session on "Peace, tolerance, inclusivity" held at SU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A one day training session for faculty and staff on "Peace, Tolerance and Inclusivity" was held in the Seminar hall of the Campus, here on Friday.

Society for Peace & Conflict Management Sindh University Campus Larkana, organized one day training workshop on Peace, Tolerance and Inclusivity for faculty and staff in collaboration with Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement for Tolerance project of Shaoor Foundation.

The training was a part of the series of sessions being held under the Project for Peace Advocacy and Community Engagement through Transformation (PACT) launched by Shaoor Foundation.

Pro Vice Chancellor SU Larkana Campus Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah chair the session.

The participants of the session discussed the importance of peace, tolerance and inclusivity in human life in general and campus health in particular. The significance of gender-equality was also thoroughly deliberated and the role of women as mother, spouse, sibling, teacher, doctor and so forth was categorical emphasized and acknowledged by the participants.

The workshop was attended by faculty members and support staff of the Campus belonging to departments of English Literature, Computer Science and business Administration.

Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah,Focal person G M Sheikh and Coordinator Ms. Hina Shah, conducted the workshop session and informed the participants that the training workshop aims at sensitizing the participants about the prevalence of different forms of extremism at academic campuses, understanding ways and techniques to identify prevalence of extremism at academic campuses and enhancing capacities of participants on mechanisms of effective implementation of set of recommendations for peaceful environment at the campuses.

Training workshop focused on understanding extremism in Pakistani and global perspective and ways to identify existence of extremist tendencies among youth at educational institutes.

Pro Vice Chancellor SU Larkana Campus Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah emphasized the significance of diversity and acceptance of differences, whether religious, ethnic or linguistic for a healthy and progressive society.

President & Office Bearers of Society for Peace & Conflict Management Sindh University Campus Larkana Shahzad Jokhio, Bhaledino Mugheri, Farwa Burdi, Waqar Adam, Mir Muslim, Aleena Memon, Faheem Shaikh and others were present on the occasion.