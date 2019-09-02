One-day training workshop held for Muhrram volunteers

A day-long special training workshop was conducted here on Monday in the Police Lines for volunteers to geared them up for performing security duty during Muharramul Haram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :A day-long special training workshop was conducted here on Monday in the Police Lines for volunteers to geared them up for performing security duty during Muharramul Haram.

During the workshop which was conducted on the directives District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Wahid Mehmood, the volunteers were imparted skills to effectively tackle emergency situations and facilitate mourners.

DSP Headquarters Snobar Shah supervised the workshop and enlightened the participants as to how efficiently they could perform their duties along with police especially searching of suspected persons and their luggage.

Experts from various concerned departments including special branch and bomb disposal squads delivered their lectures in the workshop.