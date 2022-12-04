UrduPoint.com

One-day Training Workshop On HRIMS, SIS Held

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day training workshop on Human Resource Management System (HRIMS) and school Information System (SIS) was organized by Federal Government Educational Institutions, Cantonment, and Garrison, Chaklala Region at FG Boys Public School No. 3, Chaklala.

Focal persons of educational institutions attended the workshop physically, while focal persons of educational institutions of Azad Kashmir, Murree, and Jhelum participated online.

The master trainer of the training workshop was Syed Hamid Ali Naqvi, the focal person regarding HRIMS and SIS of Chaklala Region.

Naqvi introduced the focal persons of Chaklala region to HRIMS and SIS and highlighted their usage and usefulness and the problems encountered during their use.

The chief guest was GSO-I Lt Col Aftab Ahmed of FGEI Chaklala Region while GSO-III Captain Hafiz Faisal Sharif and Principal Shazia Khanum were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, GSO-I Lt Col Aftab Ahmed said: "We are also conducting such training workshops to increase the efficiency of teachers and non-teaching staff, which will be continued in the future."He said the region would provide all possible facilities for the promotion of curricular, co-curricular and sports activities in educational institutions.

