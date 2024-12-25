One day tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is insufficient: Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Quaid-e-Azam, Father of the Nation, is our role model, and celebrating his services in just one day is insufficient.

"Today, all provincial ministers and the bureaucracy are together paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. It is easy to kill or burn, but giving people happiness is very difficult," she added.

She expressed these views during a ceremony organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the birthday of Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was serving the public day and night. "She entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing back the culture of Punjab. As the minister of Culture, I am making efforts to revive Punjab's culture. In this regard, we have formed a committee. We will restore the vibrancy of every theatre and arts council in Punjab. Programs will be organised in all the arts councils of Punjab."

Azma said "today marks the birthday of my two leaders: Mian Nawaz Sharif, who at 75, and is still working tirelessly for servicing of the nation, doing more work than any of us.

Today, we have celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a grand way."

The minister said that for a long time, there has been no work on Punjab's culture; now there is a dire need to promote it. According to the vision of the Punjab chief minister, the culture of Punjab should be promoted, she added.

"Today, on the occasion of Christmas, it is a moment of joy for our minority brothers and sisters. We must showcase the beautiful and peaceful face of Pakistan to the entire world," the minister said. She also mentioned that a large project named 'Suthra Punjab' had been launched. Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub is doing a lot of work to promote sports. She added Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora is also working hard for the betterment of minorities.

During the ceremony, Azma Bokhari and other members of the provincial cabinet cut three separate cakes in honor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's birthday, and Christmas.