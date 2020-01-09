One day trip to Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 11

Jagah.pk has arranged most awaited one day trip to Kartarpur Corridor, Dist Punjab to explore the beauty of Punjab with the familiy and friends on January 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Jagah.pk has arranged most awaited one day trip to Kartarpur Corridor, Dist Punjab to explore the beauty of Punjab with the familiy and friends on January 11.

The trip was aimed to explore the beauty of historical sites and to soothe their souls with beauty of Punjab.

An organizer of the event said that families, females, students and couples all are invited to join them adding that there is compulsion of first come first serve basis.

He said that Kartarpur Gurduwara was built to commemorate the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, settled after his missionary work and did farming.

Guru Nanak founded the Kartarpur town by Ravi River in 1515.

He assembled a Sikh commune there, and lived for 18 years until his death on 22 September 1539.

He said that it is the second holiest site of the Sikh religion after Gurdwara Janam Asthan so that they decided to take a trip for the people who were keen to visit historical sites.

Interested Members from other cities can join us through our website , he stated.