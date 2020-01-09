UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Day Trip To Kartarpur Corridor On Jan 11

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

One day trip to Kartarpur Corridor on Jan 11

Jagah.pk has arranged most awaited one day trip to Kartarpur Corridor, Dist Punjab to explore the beauty of Punjab with the familiy and friends on January 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Jagah.pk has arranged most awaited one day trip to Kartarpur Corridor, Dist Punjab to explore the beauty of Punjab with the familiy and friends on January 11.

The trip was aimed to explore the beauty of historical sites and to soothe their souls with beauty of Punjab.

An organizer of the event said that families, females, students and couples all are invited to join them adding that there is compulsion of first come first serve basis.

He said that Kartarpur Gurduwara was built to commemorate the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, settled after his missionary work and did farming.

Guru Nanak founded the Kartarpur town by Ravi River in 1515.

He assembled a Sikh commune there, and lived for 18 years until his death on 22 September 1539.

He said that it is the second holiest site of the Sikh religion after Gurdwara Janam Asthan so that they decided to take a trip for the people who were keen to visit historical sites.

Interested Members from other cities can join us through our website , he stated.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit SITE January September Event All From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Humanitarian Corridor Opened in Deir ez-Zor Provin ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss North Kor ..

2 minutes ago

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

16 minutes ago

"Free Kashmir" poster waved during a protest at De ..

10 minutes ago

Student protest continue across India against JNU ..

10 minutes ago

Seven killed, fifteen wounded in accident in Naush ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.