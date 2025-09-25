One-day veterinary camp organized in Ranwal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) As part of the provincial government's public welfare agenda, the district Tank’s Livestock Department has held a one-day veterinary camp in Ranwal village to facilitate farmers regarding animals’ health.

According to district administration, the camp was supervised by the department’s director, Dr.

Asmatullah Khan, where hundreds of large and small animals were administered preventive vaccinations against various diseases.

In addition to medical check-ups, livestock owners were also provided with guidance on animal care and early detection of illnesses.

The district livestock officer, says that the initiative aimed to improve animal health in the area, ensure protection against contagious diseases, and strengthen the rural economy.

He said that such camps are essential not only for the welfare of livestock but also for directly benefiting farmers and herders.

APP/slm