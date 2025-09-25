Open Menu

One-day Veterinary Camp Organized In Ranwal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM

One-day veterinary camp organized in Ranwal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) As part of the provincial government's public welfare agenda, the district Tank’s Livestock Department has held a one-day veterinary camp in Ranwal village to facilitate farmers regarding animals’ health.

According to district administration, the camp was supervised by the department’s director, Dr.

Asmatullah Khan, where hundreds of large and small animals were administered preventive vaccinations against various diseases.

In addition to medical check-ups, livestock owners were also provided with guidance on animal care and early detection of illnesses.

The district livestock officer, says that the initiative aimed to improve animal health in the area, ensure protection against contagious diseases, and strengthen the rural economy.

He said that such camps are essential not only for the welfare of livestock but also for directly benefiting farmers and herders.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

15 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

27 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

54 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

1 hour ago
 Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

1 hour ago
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

1 hour ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago
 Addressing circular debt in power sector major ach ..

Addressing circular debt in power sector major achievement: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan