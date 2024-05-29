One-day workshop and seminar on Fistula at Teaching Hospital Loralai

A one-day workshop and seminar was held at the Teaching Hospital Loralai under the auspices of the Fistula Foundation and PNFWH on Wednesday

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A one-day workshop and seminar was held at the Teaching Hospital Loralai under the auspices of the Fistula Foundation and PNFWH on Wednesday.

According to details, the event was attended by doctors, paramedics, nurses, lady health workers, lady health visitors, and community midwives. The seminar focused on raising awareness about fistula, its potential harmful effects, treatment options, and the available centers for its treatment.

Provincial Coordinator of the Fistula Foundation PNFWH, Ashir Javed, spoke about the objectives of the project, treatment methods, and training for healthcare providers.

Additionally, Muhammad Usman from the SOMNCH program informed the participants about the goals of the MNCH program, health issues faced by women and children, challenges faced by women during natural disasters, and the steps taken by the MNCH program.

Assistant Professor Dr. Safia Khan from the Gynecology Ward of the Teaching Hospital addressed the audience, stating that fistula is a severe disease but can be treated if diagnosed in time.

She noted that approximately 2 million women worldwide suffer from this debilitating condition, which often leads to social isolation.

In Pakistan, about 4,000 to 5,000 women are affected by fistula, primarily due to social inequalities, outdated customs, poverty, lack of education and awareness, unavailability of family planning facilities, shortage of trained healthcare workers, and absence of basic facilities at the regional level.

Since 2005, the National Forum for Women's Health, with the support of UNFPA, has been providing free treatment for such women across the country and training midwives, LHVs, and doctors.

Dr. Khan emphasized that if fistula is not treated in time, it can lead to other complications, including cancer. Therefore, everyone should play their role in raising awareness to protect the nation from this deadly disease.

The speakers thanked the hospital's key figures, Dr. Syed Yasir Shah and Gul Muhammad Tareen, as well as all the participants, for their positive cooperation.

