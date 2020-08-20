One-day workshop on KP Right to Information Act 2013' held

In order to provide awareness to the people regarding 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013,' a day-long training workshop was organized here on Thursday in DC Conference Room under the Chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Khan Jadoon

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) ::In order to provide awareness to the people regarding 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013,' a day-long training workshop was organized here on Thursday in DC Conference Room under the Chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Khan Jadoon.

The aim and objective of the workshop was to raise awareness and provide the public with information on public bodies about the law and the Right of Information Act.

Commissioner Right to Information Riaz Khan Daudzai, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam and officers and officials of all departments of Swat District participated in the workshop.

The Right to Information Act 2013 provides detailed guidance on its usefulness and the steps required to provide information to the public regarding public bodies, citizen petitions and the provision of required information within a specified period.

The Act was enacted in the province on August 18, 2013 while the Malakand Division has been extended to the Act 2019 so that citizens can now get information from government departments and public bodies.

Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Riaz Daudzai said with the enactment of the Formation Act, no information about citizens could be withheld in all public bodies now.

He urged the IOS to provide the required information to the citizens in their departments in a timely manner through this Act, which would not only strengthen the government institutions but also improve good governance, transparency and accountability of the institutions to the people.

He said that under the RTI Act, it was the responsibility of all public bodies to process the petitions of the citizens and any delay in this regard could result in legal action and fines being imposed against those responsible under the Act.

He said that the main objectives of the Act were to eradicate corruption, improve governance, held government officials and officials accountable, build trust between citizens and the state, make citizens dignified and ensure citizen participation in the governance process.

Factors such as making a one-day training workshop include Commissioner RTI Riaz Khan Daudzai elaborated on the aims and objectives of the Act. On the occasion, Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Sajid Khan Jadoon also lauded Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam on the best arrangements for the training workshop. The law is an important step towards good governance, accountability and transparency in the departments, he concluded.