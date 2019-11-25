One-day workshop on public procurement held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

A one-day training workshop held to avoid mis-procurement under the auspices of Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A one-day training workshop held to avoid mis-procurement under the auspices of Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB ).

Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest while Managing Director Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Shahid Hussain delivered an extensive lecture on Punjab Procurement Rule and Process.

The workshop was aimed to equip participants with an overview of the PPRA rules. It explored roles, key activities and methods used to drive value from the procurement process.

The training course provided the delegate with an awareness and understanding of public sector procurement; providing an overview of such areas as the legislative environment, the processes, rules and documentation.

This training will empower delegates to be better equipped to engage with public sector organizations. The course focused upon the creation of efficient and effective tendering strategy; including the completion of pre-qualification questionnaires, invitation to tender documentation and evaluation methodologies under PPRA. Participants to this training programme learned the key control issues in dealing with government resources and how financial controls can be put in place to prevent fraud, corruption and mis-procurement. This training will provide an interactive forum for the officers to share, explore and discuss concepts and issues related to procurement.