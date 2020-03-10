One-day workshop on 'Storytelling Infographics: Art of Data Visualization' held

(@FahadShabbir)

One-day workshop on 'Storytelling infographics: Art of Data Visualization' was held on Tuesday here at the Information Service Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :One-day workshop on 'Storytelling infographics: Art of Data Visualization' was held on Tuesday here at the Information Service Academy.

The event was organized by Information Service Academy which is the only Public Sector Training Institute mandated to impart professional training to Media professionals both from public and private sector.

The workshop was well attended by Senior and Mid-level leaders in agencies and departments of government with responsible for Communication, Media, Corporate Affair, Marketing, public Affairs Engagement.

The academy in its endeavor to equip the public sector media professionals with contemporary media and journalism skills was starting series of Capacity Building Training Workshops.

The first workshop was "Storytelling with infographics:The Art of Data Visualization". Data Journalism was the emerging type of Journalism which was globally being used for effective projection of government polices and initiatives through art of data visualization.

Through this numerical data was used in the production and distribution of information in the digital area through maps and infographics.

The aim of the workshop was to introduce this emerging digital media communication tool and techniques to government sector media professionals.

The workshop was designed to train participants about strategies on effectively leveraging a multi-pronged approach towards engaging the audience for effective projection of government policies and achievements though communications, advocacy and outreach functions.

The workshop served as an immersive session for senior and mid-level communicators/spokespersons/Media advisers and Managers.

They learned skills to analyze/interpret and project the reports and data in a catchy and comprehensible manner by using tools such as images, vide to ring together charts and graphs, maps, info graphics, text and video.