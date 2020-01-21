UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 10 Injured In Road Accident In Rawalpindi

Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:28 PM

One dead, 10 injured in road accident in Rawalpindi

A person here on Tuesday were killed while 10 other received injuries when a Toyata Hiace overturned in the area of Shah Khalid Colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A person here on Tuesday were killed while 10 other received injuries when a Toyata Hiace overturned in the area of Shah Khalid Colony.

According to Rescue 1122, a Toyata Hiace No LWC 9607 of route no.

22 form Islamabad to Sawan got out of under control of driver due to over speeding and overturned after hitting the wall of old Benazir International Airport.

As a result, Ghulam Kibria died at the spot while Zubaida Bibi 40, Sawan Satti 10, Abdul Samad 25, Shazia 35, Naveed 27, Hamza 22, islam Bibi 51, Sultan 29, Haq Nawaz 35 and Muhammad Qasim 22 received injuries.

The Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where their condition is stated to be stable.

