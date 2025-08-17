Open Menu

One Dead, 21 Injured As Train Derails Near Lodhran

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) One person was killed while 21 others sustained multiple injuries

when five coaches of Karachi bound Awam Express derailed near

here on Sunday.

According to railway sources, three coaches, out of the five

overturned after derailment.

Two critically wounded passengers were shifted to Bahawal Victoria

Hospital for medical treatment while other passengers with minor injuries

were being treated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Lodhran.

According to Rescue-1122, the dead was identified as Waqas (37) while

the injured are: Abbas (4), Imran (18), Zahid Zahoor (37), Zahoor Ahmed (63),

Zulfiqar Ali (47), Tanveer Gulzar (28), Shahmeer (19), Kashif (24), Mumtaz (37),

Ghulam Hussain (45), Noor Muhammad (70), Shafi Bibi (10), Elahi Bibi (40),

Muhammad Ramzan (75), Ameer Muavia (18), Amir (8), Naveed Ahmed (18),

M Waqas (37), Muhammad Anas (21), Azmena Bibi (22) and Waseem (15).

Divisional Superintendent Multan, along with medical team reached

the spot and started relief operation.

Railway authorities confirmed that up-track was being used to ensure

smooth train operation while passengers of the affected train were safely

shifted to an alternative train and sent onward to their respective destinations.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has ordered an inquiry into

the train accident and sought a report within seven days.

He ordered the railway staff to restore the down track as early as possible.

The Minister directed that all necessary medical treatment be provided

to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan