One dead, 25 injured as bus falls off bridge in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman died and 25 others were injured as a bus fell off a bridge here at Tarkh-e-Tangai area of Sub-division Darazinda on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the passenger bus, going from Quetta to Peshawar, fell off the bridge in the Tarkh-e-Tangai area due to brake failure.

As a result, an elderly woman died on the spot while 25 people, including nine women, sustained injuries.

After receiving information, the station-55 team of Rescue reached the site and provided first aid to all the injured.

The body and injured were shifted to Drazandah Type-D Hospital.

Later, the seriously injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera by Rescue 1122 ambulances.