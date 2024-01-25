Open Menu

One Dead, 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Flips In Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A passenger was killed and 25 others sustained serious injuries when a passenger bus overturned due to fog in district Khairpur on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when an over-speeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Khairpur, as a result, one passenger lost his life on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Punjab. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to a nearby hospital.

