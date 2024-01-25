One Dead, 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Flips In Khairpur
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A passenger was killed and 25 others sustained serious injuries when a passenger bus overturned due to fog in district Khairpur on Thursday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when an over-speeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Khairpur, as a result, one passenger lost his life on the spot, a Private news channel reported.
The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Punjab. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims10 hours ago
-
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking11 hours ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday11 hours ago
-
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Pakistan: Mushaal11 hours ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case11 hours ago
-
Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President11 hours ago
-
NP candidate holds corner meeting11 hours ago
-
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates12 hours ago
-
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren12 hours ago
-
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons12 hours ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion12 hours ago