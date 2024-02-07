One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion

Tragedy struck the Haji Limon Khan Goth area of Mubina Town as a hand grenade explosion claimed the life of one individual and left three others wounded. The incident prompted a swift response from a combined force of bomb disposal squad, Rangers, and local law enforcement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Tragedy struck the Haji Limon Khan Goth area of Mubina Town as a hand grenade explosion claimed the life of one individual and left three others wounded. The incident prompted a swift response from a combined force of bomb disposal squad, Rangers, and local law enforcement.

Rescue teams confirmed the fatality of Farooq Rehman in the blast, with the injured promptly transported to Jinnah Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East Zone, Captain Retired Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, revealed that the deceased, 16-year-old Farooq Rehman, was the son of sub-inspector Rehman Mirani from Gulshan Iqbal Police Station. Reportedly, the tragic event unfolded as Farooq walked the streets carrying a hand grenade, inadvertently exposing it to nearby children.

In a desperate attempt to conceal the dangerous object, the grenade detonated, claiming Farooq's life.

Further complicating matters, the father of the deceased sub-inspector had previously faced suspension, adding layers to the ongoing investigation. Haji Limon Goth, the residence of the involved parties, remains at the center of scrutiny.

In response to the incident, Caretaker Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz intervened, seeking comprehensive reports from DIGP - East.

He emphasized the imperative for all security agencies to collaborate in bolstering the province's security measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.