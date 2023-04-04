Close
One Dead, 30 Injured In Train Accident In Netherlands

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning in Voorschoten, a small town in the western Dutch province of South Holland following a collision with a construction crane.

The accident occurred around 3:25 a.m. local time (0225 GMT) Tuesday, according to a regional safety board. At least 50 passengers were on the train traveling from Leiden to The Hague in South Holland.

It is yet unclear how the accident happened. The front carriage of the night train landed in a pasture next to the track after the accident.

