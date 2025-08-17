One Dead, 32 Injured As Train Derails Near Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Four bogies of a train derailed near here on Sunday, leaving one dead and 32 others injured.
According to Rescue officials, the accident happened after the brakes of Karachi bound
Awam Express failed near the Lodhran Railway station, which caused the derailment.
As a result, 33 passengers sustained multiple injuries.
On information, the teams of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and conducted rescue
operation. The teams provided first aid to 11 passengers and shifted 22 others to District
Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Lodhran where a passenger succumbed to his injuries.
