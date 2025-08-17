Open Menu

One Dead, 32 Injured As Train Derails Near Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM

One dead, 32 injured as train derails near Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Four bogies of a train derailed near here on Sunday, leaving one dead and 32 others injured.

According to Rescue officials, the accident happened after the brakes of Karachi bound

Awam Express failed near the Lodhran Railway station, which caused the derailment.

As a result, 33 passengers sustained multiple injuries.

On information, the teams of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and conducted rescue

operation. The teams provided first aid to 11 passengers and shifted 22 others to District

Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Lodhran where a passenger succumbed to his injuries.

