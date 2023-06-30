Open Menu

One Dead 5 Injured As 11000 KV Transmission Line Fell In Battagram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death and five others sustained injuries when 11000 KV electricity transmission line fell on them in the Chiran area of Tehsil Ali, Battagram district on Friday.

The incident, which took place on the eve of the second day of Eid, not only claimed the life of a young man but also caused injuries to four others and four cattle also perished in the incident.

The dead man was identified as Muhammad Luqman, son of Akbar while Muhammad Dyan, Nadim, Bakht Munir, a woman, and a child sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the nearest hospital by the local residents.

The funeral prayer of the deceased Muhammad Luqman was offered in his village and was laid to rest.

