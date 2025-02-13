Open Menu

One Dead And Five Injured In Two Different Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

One dead and five injured in two different road accidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A young motorcyclist died and five others on Thursday were injured in two separate road accidents in Haripur and Abbottabad.

In Haripur, a car lost control near Hattar Industrial Estate and crashed into a roadside block. As a result, 43-year-old Iftikhar, 34-year-old Ms. (A), and three children sustained injuries.

The medical team of Rescue 1122 Haripur provided first aid before transferring them to the Trauma Center. The victims were traveling from Abbottabad to their home in Rawalpindi when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, in Abbottabad, a tragic motorcycle accident at Lady Garden claimed the life of 22-year-old Sohail Ahmed, son of Ayaz, a resident of Sherwan Khattala. The rescue team promptly reached the scene and shifted the deceased's body to DHQ Hospital.

