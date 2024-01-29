One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A violent clash broke out between members of two political parties in Nazimabad, Karachi, on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of one individual and another injured.

According to a police spokesman, the deceased was identified as Faraz, 48, and injured as Rao Talha.

The police have combed the area to collect evidence and statements from witnesses, a private news channel reported.