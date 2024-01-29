One Dead, Another Injured During Clash Between Political Party Workers In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A violent clash broke out between members of two political parties in Nazimabad, Karachi, on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of one individual and another injured.
According to a police spokesman, the deceased was identified as Faraz, 48, and injured as Rao Talha.
The police have combed the area to collect evidence and statements from witnesses, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injures in shootout9 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 119 minutes ago
-
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices12 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms19 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up 15,697 polling stations in KP19 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests street criminals linked to robbery-related murders29 minutes ago
-
NCGSA, IST to hold First National CanSat Competition29 minutes ago
-
Bilal Siddiqi urges to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue39 minutes ago
-
India’s so-called census rejected as intrusive interference in personal affairs39 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 592 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests seven accused49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutual goals of peace, prosperity49 minutes ago
-
KP Governor formally inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat website59 minutes ago