One Dead, Another Injured In A Car-truck Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 03:27 PM

At least one person was killed and another injured in a car-truck collision near Jaranwala in Faisalabad district on Monday

According to a private news channel, a speeding car overtook a motorcycle and collided with a tractor-trolley, killing one person on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

However, police have started an investigation into the incident.

