One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one person was killed and another injured in a car-truck collision near Jaranwala in Faisalabad district on Monday.

According to a private news channel, a speeding car overtook a motorcycle and collided with a tractor-trolley, killing one person on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

However, police have started an investigation into the incident.