One dead, another injured in chemical plant fire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :One laborer has been dead and another injured as boiler of a pesticide chemical plant was exploded in Bahawalpur.

The police sources said that laborers were engaged in formulation packing of pesticides when boiler of a chemical plant exploded.

One of the laborers died on the spot and another sustained severe burn injuries.

The teams of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and transported the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The injured was given emergency medical aid and later, he was referred to burn ward of Multan-based civil hospital.

The police have been investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.