One dead, another injured in clash

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:16 PM

One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries during a clash between two rival groups here on Friday

BAJOUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries during a clash between two rival groups here on Friday.

According to police, Syed Munir and his son Shahid Khan were cutting trees in their fields in Alizo area, Tehsil Khaar when their rival group opened fire on them.

As a result, father and his son were injured and soon after the incident Rescue-1122 workers shifted them to a local hospital where Shahid Khan succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested two persons during operation. Further probe was underway.

