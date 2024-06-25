One Dead, Another Injured In Motorcycles Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) One killed and another got injured as two motorcycles collided with each other here on Chashma road in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Tuesday.
According to details, the accident occurred near Iqbal petrol Pump on Chashma road where two motorcycles collided with
each other.
Resultantly, one Kabir Nooreykhel son of Bashir Khan died on the spot while another person got injured.
The injured was shifted to hospital by local people.
Recent Stories
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD forecast rains across country from June 26 till July 0116 seconds ago
-
Regenerative Cotton Cluster hosts training session for farmers21 seconds ago
-
Sanitary worker dies in drain26 seconds ago
-
Revenue of more than Rs 144 mln collected last week from Bahawalpur29 seconds ago
-
Quality technical education imperative for sustainable economic progress: Governor33 seconds ago
-
Brick kiln sealed for polluting environment11 minutes ago
-
Matiari prepares for monsoon: efforts underway to restore drainage systems11 minutes ago
-
SHO among two suspended over negligence20 minutes ago
-
Poetic collection titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" launched20 minutes ago
-
Training on food safety held for Sugar Mills’ workers21 minutes ago
-
NAB inquiry case against BRT contractors adjourned for 24th July21 minutes ago
-
Role of scholars important in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner21 minutes ago