One Dead, Another Injured In Motorcycles Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) One killed and another got injured as two motorcycles collided with each other here on Chashma road in the limits of Kirri Khaisour police station on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Iqbal petrol Pump on Chashma road where two motorcycles collided with

each other.

Resultantly, one Kabir Nooreykhel son of Bashir Khan died on the spot while another person got injured.

The injured was shifted to hospital by local people.

