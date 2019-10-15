One dead, another injured in road accident in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed on the spot and another got injured as a speedy truck hit their motorcycle near Railway Station Bahawalpur, police said.

Police said that a speedy truck hit a bike near Railway Station Bahawalpur. As a result of the accident, two men riding the motorcycle sustained severe injuries.

One was killed as he could not succumb to his injuries. The other was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The district management had imposed ban on entry of heavy traffic including cargo trucks into the city in daytime but trailers and trucks continued violating the ban.

The police have registered case against the driver of the truck.

Further probe was underway.