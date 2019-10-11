UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Another Injured In Road Mishap In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:38 PM

A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident on Friday.

According to details ,the accident occurred on Naukot road near village saniyasir stop where speedy car hit the truck from backside,resulting in a death of a man identified as a contractor Shaban Ali Pathan was killed on the spot and one other person Mustafa Faqeer injured.

Later they were shifted to civil hospital Mithi where injured was being treated.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs after the completing medico-legal formalities.

