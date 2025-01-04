Open Menu

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Rain-induced Collision On Karachi Superhighway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) One passenger was killed, and as many as 24 injured in a collision involving six vehicles, including two buses, two cars, an oil tanker, and a container on the Karachi Superhighway due to rain-induced slippage on Saturday.

 

According to private news channel and rescue officials, the accident occurred on the Hyderabad-to-Karachi route, leaving one person dead and over 24 injured.

Rescue officials reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Rescue officials confirmed that the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Trauma Center, and efforts are underway to identify the victims.

