One dead, eight others injured after a blast in Pirwadai area

Police and rescue workers have reached the spot soon as they received information about the blast.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) At least one was killed and eight others injured due to blast near Pirwadai road on Friday.

The blast occurred in a rickshaw and cause of blast was still unknown.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot timely. The police cordoned off the area where the blast took place while all the victims were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

