PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A portion of the building collapsed in Peshawar’s Saddar Bazaar, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi on Sunday said rescue and search operation has been completed after a portion of the building collapsed the other day.

He said a total of six people were pulled out from the debris during the search operation. The injured, along with the deceased, were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams have completed the search and clearance operation at the site.

APP/vak