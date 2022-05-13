UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Five Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 03:59 PM

One dead, five injured in road accident

One person died and five others injured in a road accident that occurred near Baleli Custom, the suburbs of Quetta city, National HighWay authorities said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :One person died and five others injured in a road accident that occurred near Baleli Custom, the suburbs of Quetta city, National HighWay authorities said on Friday.

They said that a collision between a school pickup carrying teachers of girls high school and car in front of the Agriculture University left the driver of the car dead while five others including school teachers sustained injuries.

Direct cut on the road was stated to be the cause of the crash.

Local administration is looking into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Quetta Agriculture Driver Road Car Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperat ..

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with provincial govts: PM

10 minutes ago
 Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

Old man burnt alive in faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

Widow receives Rs 4 million on Ombudsman ruling

36 seconds ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

38 seconds ago
 realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership ..

Realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership with Advance Telecom

26 minutes ago
 Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.