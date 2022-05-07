UrduPoint.com

One Dead , Five Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 04:13 PM

One dead , five injured in roof collapse

A man was killed and five others were injured in a roof collapse incident at Darogha Wala, Bund Road, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed and five others were injured in a roof collapse incident at Darogha Wala, Bund Road, here on Saturday.

Police said workers were present in the factory when its roof caved and they were trapped under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out a body and the injured from the debris. They shifted the injured to the Service hospital .

The victim was identified as Hamza, 25 while the injured were Sarwar Maqbool, 40, WaleedSharif, 14, Amir Sidique, 39, Shahbaz Mukhtar, 35, and Zulfiqar Amanat, 40.

Related Topics

Injured Road Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Import of textile group surges 25% during July-Mar ..

Import of textile group surges 25% during July-March 2021-22

17 seconds ago
 Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

20 seconds ago
 Russia steps up Ukraine assaults ahead of Victory ..

Russia steps up Ukraine assaults ahead of Victory Day parades

21 seconds ago
 Percentage of Thalassemia patients stands at 8.1 i ..

Percentage of Thalassemia patients stands at 8.1 in Baloch population

23 seconds ago
 7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next we ..

7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next week

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deat ..

Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.