One dead , five injured in roof collapse

A man was killed and five others were injured in a roof collapse incident at Darogha Wala, Bund Road, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed and five others were injured in a roof collapse incident at Darogha Wala, Bund Road, here on Saturday.

Police said workers were present in the factory when its roof caved and they were trapped under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out a body and the injured from the debris. They shifted the injured to the Service hospital .

The victim was identified as Hamza, 25 while the injured were Sarwar Maqbool, 40, WaleedSharif, 14, Amir Sidique, 39, Shahbaz Mukhtar, 35, and Zulfiqar Amanat, 40.