One Dead, Four Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A youth lost his life in a tragic accident occurred in Khazana area on Sunday wherein a motor car plunged into a ditch.
Rescue 1122 Lower Dir's medical team promptly responded to the accident and provided first aid to the four other injured before shifting them to the hospital via ambulance.
The deceased had been identified as 17-year-old Kamran, son of Dawood Khan, a resident of Gaddafi Bajaur.
The injured included 24-year-old Ata-ur-Rehman, 38-year-old Aziz, 22-year-old Qasim, and 25-year-old Sah islam.
Authorities confirmed that the recovery team successfully retrieved the vehicle from the site.
