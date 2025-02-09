Open Menu

One Dead, Four Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM

One dead, four injured as car falls into ditch

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A youth lost his life in a tragic accident occurred in Khazana area on Sunday wherein a motor car plunged into a ditch.

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir's medical team promptly responded to the accident and provided first aid to the four other injured before shifting them to the hospital via ambulance.

The deceased had been identified as 17-year-old Kamran, son of Dawood Khan, a resident of Gaddafi Bajaur.

The injured included 24-year-old Ata-ur-Rehman, 38-year-old Aziz, 22-year-old Qasim, and 25-year-old Sah islam.

Authorities confirmed that the recovery team successfully retrieved the vehicle from the site.

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

46 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

46 minutes ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

1 hour ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

1 hour ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

1 hour ago
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

1 hour ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan