One dead, four injured as roof collapses in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :One laborer was killed and four others injured as roof of an under-construction building collapsed on Yazman road, allegedly due to negligence of the owner and the contractor.

The official sources at Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received emergency phone call about roof collapse of an under-construction building and the ambulances rushed to the scene.

They said that roof an under-construction shop was collapsed as laborers were engaged in shuttering of second story of the building. As a result of collapse, five laborers were buried under the debris. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 used machines to remove debris to rescue the laborers.

"One of the laborers had been killed on the spot while another four had been injured," they said.

The injured were transferred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital. According to doctors, condition of two injured were critical.

The police sources said that apparently the negligence of owner of the under-construction building and the contractor of the construction project caused the incident. They said that shuttering of first story was underway while the laborers were asked to start work on shuttering of the second story. "First story of the building was weaker as it was in process of shuttering while work on shuttering of second story was also initiated," they said.

The police, however, have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.