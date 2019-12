A man died while the other received burn injuries on Friday when a gas cylinder exploded on Dhanawali Road, Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A man died while the other received burn injuries on Friday when a gas cylinder exploded on Dhanawali Road

According to the police, the explosion occurred at a shop during refilling of the cylinder. As a result, Muzhar Hussain died while Mohsin received severe burn injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire while the police started investigations.